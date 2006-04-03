Author Topic toubab1020





"Pierre Louis Institute of Epidemiology and Public Health in Paris, told Nature that she’s most concerned about seven African nations that have a moderate risk of importing the virus, but whose weak health-care systems, low economic status or unstable political situation make them highly vulnerable. These countries are Nigeria, Ethiopia, Sudan, Angola, Tanzania, Ghana and Kenya."



FULL ARTICLE Click the link below.,Rather Long.



https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-00154-w



https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6 Another Link that you may like to Check,it has a selection window showing Confirmed Cases by Country/Region. Edited by - toubab1020 on 25 Feb 2020 20:59:00 Momodou





Denmark

Huge Headache For Gambia As Senegal Confirms Coronavirus

Fatu Network: March 2, 2020



By Lamin Njie



https://fatunetwork.net/huge-headache-for-gambia-as-senegal-confirms-coronavirus/



A first case of Coronavirus (Covid-19) was confirmed in Senegal on Monday, local media have reported.



Several Senegalese media including IGFM reported on Monday a Frenchman living in Almadies has tested positive to Coronavirus.



The man is now at the Institut Pasteur in Dakar after travelling to Senegal from France on Saturday via Air Senegal, IGFM reported, adding the health ministry of Senegal was trying to get the flight’s detail in a bid to track everyone who travelled alongside the Frenchman in a flight which landed at Blaise Diagne International Airport.



It comes as President Macky Sall Monday morning called an emergency meeting to discuss the Coronavirus which has killed over 3,000 people worldwide.



Senegal is now said to be the fourth African country after Algeria, Egypt and Nigeria to confirm Coronavirus.

Denmark

WHO

BREAKING



BREAKING



"In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of COVID-19 cases, the number of deaths, and the number of affected countries climb even higher. WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction.

We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic"- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone kiwi

Sweden

613 Posts Posted - 12 Mar 2020 : 16:29:09 Europeans have better stay home than import corona virus into the Gambia.

Healthcare is vulnerable and does not manage to take care of the affected, both domestic and also tourists.

Of course, the revenue from tourism will not be the same, which is sad. kiwi Momodou





Denmark

9625 Posts Posted - 20 Apr 2020 : 21:57:55



Originally posted by kiwi



Europeans have better stay home than import corona virus into the Gambia.

Healthcare is vulnerable and does not manage to take care of the affected, both domestic and also tourists.

Of course, the revenue from tourism will not be the same, which is sad.

Not only Europeans should stay home but if everyone stays where they are for a couple of months then the virus will never spread to places it has not reached.