Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Health and Nutrition Forum
 Health and Nutrition
 Coronavirus latest: death toll passes 2,000		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



10377 Posts
Posted - 23 Feb 2020 :  14:11:40  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
Latest news from a source other than the tabloid press,I have posted the following Snippet relating to Africa.

"Pierre Louis Institute of Epidemiology and Public Health in Paris, told Nature that she’s most concerned about seven African nations that have a moderate risk of importing the virus, but whose weak health-care systems, low economic status or unstable political situation make them highly vulnerable. These countries are Nigeria, Ethiopia, Sudan, Angola, Tanzania, Ghana and Kenya."

======================================================================

FULL ARTICLE Click the link below.,Rather Long.

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-00154-w

toubab1020



10377 Posts
Posted - 25 Feb 2020 :  20:58:39  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
Another Link that you may like to Check,it has a selection window showing Confirmed Cases by Country/Region.

https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
Edited by - toubab1020 on 25 Feb 2020 20:59:00
Go to Top of Page

Momodou



Denmark
9625 Posts
Posted - 02 Mar 2020 :  20:23:19  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
Huge Headache For Gambia As Senegal Confirms Coronavirus
Fatu Network: March 2, 2020

By Lamin Njie

https://fatunetwork.net/huge-headache-for-gambia-as-senegal-confirms-coronavirus/

A first case of Coronavirus (Covid-19) was confirmed in Senegal on Monday, local media have reported.

Several Senegalese media including IGFM reported on Monday a Frenchman living in Almadies has tested positive to Coronavirus.

The man is now at the Institut Pasteur in Dakar after travelling to Senegal from France on Saturday via Air Senegal, IGFM reported, adding the health ministry of Senegal was trying to get the flight’s detail in a bid to track everyone who travelled alongside the Frenchman in a flight which landed at Blaise Diagne International Airport.

It comes as President Macky Sall Monday morning called an emergency meeting to discuss the Coronavirus which has killed over 3,000 people worldwide.

Senegal is now said to be the fourth African country after Algeria, Egypt and Nigeria to confirm Coronavirus.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
Go to Top of Page

Momodou



Denmark
9625 Posts
Posted - 11 Mar 2020 :  21:00:35  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
WHO

BREAKING

"In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of COVID-19 cases, the number of deaths, and the number of affected countries climb even higher. WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction.
We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic"- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
Go to Top of Page

kiwi

Sweden
613 Posts
Posted - 12 Mar 2020 :  16:29:09  Show Profile Send kiwi a Private Message  Reply with Quote
Europeans have better stay home than import corona virus into the Gambia.
Healthcare is vulnerable and does not manage to take care of the affected, both domestic and also tourists.
Of course, the revenue from tourism will not be the same, which is sad.
kiwi
Go to Top of Page

Momodou



Denmark
9625 Posts
Posted - 20 Apr 2020 :  21:57:55  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
Not only Europeans should stay home but if everyone stays where they are for a couple of months then the virus will never spread to places it has not reached.

quote:
Originally posted by kiwi

Europeans have better stay home than import corona virus into the Gambia.
Healthcare is vulnerable and does not manage to take care of the affected, both domestic and also tourists.
Of course, the revenue from tourism will not be the same, which is sad.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
Go to Top of Page
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2020 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.06 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06