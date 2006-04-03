Author Topic toubab1020





If you search the www you get this answer:



55 million years

The Hippo is a creature that has been around for a very long time. There is evidence to suggest they walked on the Earth more than 55 million years ago. The closest relatives of the Hippo are whales and porpoises. There are fossils that have been located in Africa that are dated back about 16 million years ago.19 Mar 2014







======================================================================



Wednesday, February 5, 2020



The rice growers of Kundang in the Central River Region (CRR) have complained about the massive invasion and destruction of their rice fields by bush pigs and hippopotamus.



The victims of community met the minister of Agriculture, Amie Fabureh, in CRR as she handed over farming implements to beneficiary villages in CRR south, in which they lodged this complaint.



The rice growers made it known to the minister that they depend mainly on rice cultivation for their survival, saying it was very disheartening that after all the hard labour that they underwent, intruding animals like pigs and hippopotami would come and destroy everything over night.



“We want the government to intervene and ensure that mechanism is put in place to prevent these animals from destroying our rice fields,” one rice grower said.



“The government needs to consider our plight. Since they are providing farming implements without preventing the pigs and hippopotamus, there will be no improvement in rice production,” one old man stated.

Unfortunatly I suspect that the





=====================================================================

According to farmers, these animals can destroy wide range of hectares within a short period of time. They urged government to do something to help them to ensure their efforts in food-self sufficiency in rice production becomes fruitful.



Reacting to their concerns, the governor of CRR, Hon. Abba Sanyang and Agriculture Minister Amie Fabureh promised to talk to the Department of Wildlife, while assuring that their issues will be resolved soonest.

Author: Abdoulie Nyockeh



http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/hippos-on-rampage-again Unfortunatly I doubt that the Department of wildlife will be able to solve this problem Hippos weigh well over a ton in weight and to provide a structure that would stop them from entering the rice fields is totally unecononic in money terms,these animals cannot be relocated to another location ,there is no answer to the survial plight of the people who farm there. Edited by - toubab1020 on 07 Feb 2020 13:54:15