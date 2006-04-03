Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Announcements
 Announcements: Community
 Obituary: GDC NAM, Hon. Demba Sowe		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
9526 Posts
Posted - 29 Jan 2020 :  18:35:28  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENT AND LAYING-IN-STATE OF THE LATE HON. DEMBA SOWE, NATIONAL ASSEMBLY MEMBER FOR NIAMINA WEST

The Office of the Clerk is saddened to inform the general public that Hon. Demba Sowe, National Assembly Member for Niamina West Constituency passed away on Friday 24th January, 2020 in Casablanca, Kingdom of Morocco.

The general public is hereby informed that the corpse of the late Hon. Demba Sowe, National Assembly Member for Niamina West will be repatriated from Casablanca, Kingdom of Morocco on Thursday 30th January, 2020 and will arrive Banjul in the early hours of Friday 31st January, 2020 via Royal Air Maroc.

The body of the late Hon. Sowe shall be Laid-in-State at the National Assembly Chambers, on Friday 31st January, 2020 at 12 noon for Hon. Members, Government and the public to pay their last respects.

The funeral shall take place same day at his home village, Nana village, Niamnia West at 5:00pm.
A clear concience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2019 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06