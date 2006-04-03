Bantaba in Cyberspace
Posted - 18 Jan 2020 :  15:45:18
I found this in The Standard it is a very long article I found very interesting to read,some readers will shrug their shoulders and not read to the end,however it appears certain that cultures are changing into "modern thinking" which is unstoppable.
Have a Read Dear Reader and make a posting please.

SNIPPET .

My darlings,
I am an angry, bitter and incoherent excuse of a wordsmith. I can’t help let my heart control my head, most of the time – leading to unexplained silences, unprovoked outbursts and other strange behaviour you grapple to understand every passing day.
I think too much. I hear what others don’t hear. I hurt too bad. Recently, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, one of Africa’s great writers of our time, explained it away as depression in one of her talks. Vaguely, I remember her describing depression as something that writers by their nature experience unavoidably. The explanation shines through my fade and links it to a melancholy experienced during my childhood, a sorrowful conspicuousness, a yearning to belong everywhere and not really belonging anywhere. As a defense mechanism, my heart chose to detach. I am by nature very detached.
Nothing moves me…

FULL LONG ARTICLE AT LINK BELOW:

https://standard.gm/letters-to-my-daughters-life-is-a-trip-we-are-dreaming/
Edited by - toubab1020 on 18 Jan 2020 15:46:30
