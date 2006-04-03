Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: World politics
 Political stability for Guinea Bissau.?		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



10217 Posts
Posted - 15 Jan 2020 :  12:05:11  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote

His Excellency, Umaro Sissoco Embalóu, has a great chance to stabilise his country which has experienced many problems in the past,I hope de does well this first step in my opinion is an important one made at the start of his presidency.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++


By: Kebba AF Touray January 13, 2020

The President Elect for Guinea Bissau, His Excellency, Umaro Sissoco Embalóu, has told journalists that with the coming into office of his regime, there will be no laissez passer between Gambia and Guinea Bissau.

President Embalou’ said this on Monday at the State House in Banjul, during a press briefing with Gambian journalists, as part of his current visit to his Gambian Counterpart President Adama Barrow.

He said: “I have come to the Gambia to seek advice from my big brother (Adama Barrow) and to also officially invite him to attend my inauguration, slated for February 19th 2020. I have also come to confirm that the Gambia will be one of our major partners in the sub region to work with”.

He clarified, “Today the High Court of Guinea Bissau has confirmed my victory and Gambia, Senegal and Guinea Bissau, should work together as they have to strengthen the ties among them and help in the maintenance of peace and stability in Bissau”.

He reiterated the need for Banjul and Bissau to work together as it is crucial in the restoration and maintenance of peace in Bissau. He assured that Guinea Bissau will change for the better, noting that the peace and stability of every nation, lies on the shoulders of its citizenry

He said: “Our generation will not repeat the same mistakes, because I know the kind of populate that elected me and if I look at the conditions of the people during the campaign, I am always motivated to avert repetition of the past mistakes”.

He cited Banjul and Bissau will work in all spheres of development including Education, Agriculture and Health among others. He said the two nation will exchange teachers between the two nations to teach English and Portuguese.

He remarked “I think Guinea Bissau and Gambia have a lot of things to do together in many sectors and to learn from Gambia’s’ experience in Tourism and the business community. I told President Barrow that once I am sworn in, there will be no ‘laissez passer’ between Gambia and Bissau”.

He stated that the issue of security is paramount, noting without security there cannot be peace and stability and that iBissau and Banjul are committed to working together in the area of security, citing that an enemy of either nation is an enemy of another, adding that the two countries are brothers which dates back to history.

https://foroyaa.gm/guinea-bissau-rules-out-laissez-passer-between-gambia-and-bissau/
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
  Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2019 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06