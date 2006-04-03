Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

The letter writes concerning and challenging the management of GPA the writer has a valid point, BUT,it is unbelievable that there is not a crew of men ,or women ,tasked with daily maintence ensuring efficient safe working of the structures,one must pose the question are these workers responsible for past and future mishaps that have occoured and WILL occour in the future.?

====================================================

September 16, 2019



Dear sir,



With much worry and concern, I write to draw your attention to the precarious state of both Banjul and Barra ferry terminals.



These two ferry anchoring points are aging and wretched and can potentially cause what I referred to as human induced calamity.



As a native of Nuimi, I am alive to a number of terminal accidents, as well as the unwarrantedly costly delays necessitated mostly by the inability of the ferry to anchor, because the ramp was stiff and could not be lowered by itself unless helped by a heavy-loaded truck.



More often than not these these accidents are fatal.



So many and property have been perished at these terminals due to sheer negligence.



And what is so disheartening is that most of those incidents could have been averted, had proper managerial actions were taken.



For how long should our people loss their lives and property in what could obviously be avoided?



In this letter, I challenge you and your management to conduct a site tour on these two anchoring points and you will be taken aback.



You will find out that all the metal supporting ferry anchoring are adversely corroded and eroded and some once upright metals fallen.



The two iron robes connected to the two big rectangular metal boxes of either side keeping the ramp balanced seem rusted and weakened.



Cement blocks are now placed on top of these rectangular metal boxes as a form of support. Very worrying situation at sight!



We ( Nuiminkas and all other users) need a permanent solution to this increaseingly looming problem.



Maintenance, in my view, is no longer the solution. These terminals need replacement, considering the years they have served. Our lives are co



stlier and more precious than some police stations. Invest in the terminals to save our lives and keep the revenue generation continual for The Gambia.



As of Wednesday 11th to Saturday 14th September, 2019, there had been only one ferry plying.



In fact, I was told by a regular distraught passenger that this is the situation they have been enduring and barely a month will go by when Kanilai ferry is not grounded for service.



“We are suffering nowadays, especially some of us whose livelihoods depend on the ferry,” she sobbed.



It is apparent that Banjul-Barra is the biggest and busiest crossing point in the country. One reason underpinning this claim is the commercial benefits my people reap, especially the women folk.



They ply the ferry on a quotation basis to sell their products in Banjul major market to be able to support their families.



What can you or the government of The Gambia do about the plight of my people? The suffering of our people, particularly the downtrodden has exceedingly gone beyond patience.



As we decry the status quo at the terminals, we respectfully ask the government of The Gambia through your office to purchase a new ferry to complement the Kunta Kinteh and as well, boost the economic base of my people, while at the same time continually generate revenue for the state.



Provision of additional ferry will, as a matter of fact, elongate the expected life-span of Kunta Kinteh ferry.



We do hope that the sound and tone of the beating drum of our concern will goad you into action; an action of positive change.



While we anticipate that change, I have generously given you a caveat and precautionary step to take. We are disadvantaged and do not want to be victims of your making circumstances in any way.



Yankuba Manneh

Essau

Alhassan

Sweden

812 Posts Posted - 24 Sep 2019 : 12:45:19

bro, I doubt if the present government and those responsible at the ports authority care about these things. Its only what is there for them personally. Hope the Gambians make a positive change the next time they vote for a new government.

I was in the gambia for 6 months but saw only problems that should be delt with.

10193 Posts Posted - 24 Sep 2019 : 18:51:06

"bro, I doubt if the present government and those responsible at the ports authority care about these things. Its only what is there for them personally. Hope the Gambians make a positive change the next time they vote for a new government.

I was in the gambia for 6 months but saw only problems that should be delt with."



Please note my signature on most of my posts >"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.



Being a simple soul that about sums up my feelings .







toubab1020





10193 Posts Posted - 04 Jan 2020 : 17:05:44

Ousman Jobarteh also stressed the importance of "the need to shift to immediate digitalization that is the computerization of the ports operations."



It MUST BE NOTED that SECURUTY of computerised material is only available to a SELECTED FEW named people in order to deter THEFTS that are always a high risk where BIG VALUE is concerned.



+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Friday, January 3, 2020



The managing director of The Gambia Ports Authority has spoke highly of the authority’s 20 year new articulated master plan, saying with the new political dispensation, the future of GPA looks bright.



Ousman Jobarteh was speaking during a recent interview with reporters at his office in Banjul about the authority’s long term strategy plans, achievement, and challenges over the years.



However, the new master plan, which 2019-2038, was developed by an international consultancy firm based in the Netherlands. The new master plan, also identifies all the infrastructural improvement needs of the port.



The primary recommendation of the consultancy, he said, is the need to extend the ship accommodation at the port.



Jobarteh recalled that the initiative started in 2002 and was updated in 2008.



‘‘But over the years water has passed over the bridge in term of the component,’’ he added.



The port, he added, has new challenges and that some of the component were identified and other are already been achieved while some have already phased out or irrelevant.



‘‘Currently, GPA has new challenges in the growth businesses. And this has warranted the port to come up with this master plan’’.



He continued; ‘‘As economic operator our aim is to ensure efficiency and improvement in cargo handling, so that we can contribute meaningfully to the economic development of the country’’.



Mr Jobarteh however, observed that with rapid growth in terms of the volume of businesses at the port in the last 7years has been overwhelming, saying all this development is due to confidence in the domestic investment climate and new political dispensation that is given businesses and cargo receivers more confidence to do business in the country.



‘‘The volume keep on increasing and these very strong and real indicators is in line with the projector in the national development that is produced by the Ministry of Finance’’.



He thus expressed appreciation with this increased in the volume of businesses at the ports, noting that as an economic operator, GPA’s inputs have a bearing on the socio-economic development of the country.



GPA MD disclosed that plans are underway to expand the land, demolish structure so as to create more space for container storage around Half Die area in Banjul.



To this end, he calls for the need to shift to immediate digitalization that is the computerization of the ports operations.



He noted that the volume that the port is handling calls for IT Solution as the port is handling containers in the excess of 130,000 boxes per annum.



‘‘Therefore, computerization would greatly help in information handling and processing. There is an institutional arrangement of human resources production improvement measures which are all articulated in the new master plan”.



Regarding its short term plans, Mr Jobarteh maintained that GPA have a five years business plan that is set to rollout projects that would immediately addressed the port challenges and in the longer term for sustained growth and improvement of infrastructural development.



The assets of the Ports, he added, are based on the human capital; which he described, as one of the most important components at the port.



“GPA belongs to the country and so our objective is to contribute more meaningfully toward the socio-economic development of The Gambia. 80 percent of the international trade of the country passed through the port. Secondly the developments that are we witnessing at the port have been unprecedented in terms of the growth and the indicators are strong and real. We need to harness that potential for it to serve not only The Gambia, but the sub region”.

Author: Abdoulie Nyockeh



toubab1020





10193 Posts Posted - 04 Jan 2020 : 17:14:08

The future will be bright for certain if ACTION is taken by the GPA as outlined in the last two articles.

=============================================================================================================================================

Friday, January 3, 2020



The Gambia Ports Authority is a government agency responsible for the governance and maintenance of the ports facilities of The Gambia. It is being reported in the news in today’s edition that the authority has roll-out a new 20 year master plan. With this new master plan couple with current political dispensation, the future looks bright for the GPA.



What is more encouraging is that the new master plan spells out all the infrastructural improvement needs of the port as well as key priority areas.



It is an undisputable fact that maritime shipping is the lifeblood of Africa, with over 90% of the continent’s imports and exports transported by sea.



But despite significant opportunities, Africa still makes up just a small percentage of global trade, with problems persisting at its ports from capacity issues to inefficient handling time, poor security and in some places, corruption.



However, as economic operator, GPA remains steadfast in its operation, thus ensuring efficiency and improvement in cargo handling to contribute meaningfully to the economic development of the country.



Therefore, the coming of this new master plan would significantly enhance service delivery and reposition the ports of Banjul as a hub for the sub-region.



With rapid growth in terms of the volume of businesses at the port in the last seven years has been overwhelming. And this in no small measure has contributed greatly to the overall expansion currently taking shape at the GPA.



It is true that the potential of Africa’s shipping sector is vast, but the continent runs the risk of sacrificing growth by not investing in sufficient port terminal infrastructure. However, with the new development taking shape at the ports such as digitalization and computerisation would greatly help not only in information handling and processing, but to the tandem with other seaports.



Human resources development is are in any viable institution. And the inclusion in the new 20- year Master Plan of institutional arrangement of human resources production and improvement measures is just great.



So we commend GPA for coming with such a brilliant move, the overall objective of which is to contribute to the socio-economic development of The Gambia.



“Well done is better than well said.”



Benjamin Franklin



